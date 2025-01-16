Whether you are just beginning on your ski journey or a seasoned slopes veteran, there's an overabundance of ski gear available to shop these days, which can feel overwhelming.
"Good Morning America" spoke with Halfdays co-founder and CEO Ariana Ferwerda for her best tips and tricks for those shopping for gear or looking to level up what they already have.
"We are trying to bring more women to the mountain and encourage people just to get out there," Ferwerda said. "We want our products to be technical and warm, but also look great on."
"I highly recommend purchasing waterproof material when shopping for your outerwear ski gear," she added. "In your product description, you want to look for a waterproof rating between 10,000 mm and 20,000 mm."
She further advised that your baseline should ideally be 15,000 mm or higher.
Below, Ferwerda took us through a step-by-step of how she layers up like a pro when getting ready to hit the mountain, plus some pro tips for the skiers who have their gear locked in.
Scroll down to check it all out.
Base layer
"When you are skiing, you are always going to want a comfortable base layer," Ferwerda said.
She also shared that when purchasing, you should think about where geographically you are skiing to understand how much warmth you will need. She said if you are in frigid temperatures in the Northeast, a Merino wool-blend base layer is a must. If you are skiing in Colorado on a warm sunny day, a synthetic material will work just fine.
Also, Ferwerda noted that you should make sure the bottom of the leggings you are purchasing lay flat against your leg to avoid irritation under your boots.
Accessories
"Accessories are more important than you might think, and I oftentimes see customers overlook them until they're on the mountain and urgently purchase a neck warmer or hand warmer to save the day!"
When purchasing ski socks, Ferwerda suggests looking for sweat-wicking material like a Merino wool blend.
3 Pairs Merino Wool Ski Socks Thermal Warm Winter Thick Knee High Snowboarding Skiing Socks for Women Men
- $28.99
- Amazon
Pro tip: Bring a small bag that is also waterproof to stash your essentials. Think lip balm, a moisturizer with SPF and hand warmers. "I love the Ace Fanny Pack from Dagne Dover. It's the perfect size and made with neoprene."
Outerwear
For the novice:
"If you're investing in ski wear for the first time, I recommend going for an insulated ski jacket and ski pants. Go for something more classic in style so you can wear it for years to come. Insulated outerwear is versatile and great for everyday resort skiing."
For someone who already skis:
"If you already have a classic ski set and you're interested in leveling up your ski style, go for a jacket in a pop color or for a more form-fitting ski pant. This will allow you to mix and match and create new looks for your upcoming ski trips."