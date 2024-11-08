A key part of a woman's wardrobe is properly fitted everyday bra. Sometimes, finding the right size, fit, and style might be a challenge.
"Good Morning America" tapped intimate apparel expert Laura Burke to help share tips if you are bra hunting.
One tip Burke shared is that revisiting and reconsidering your bra size at different stages in life is important.
"One of the things that happens when we age is we lose a lot of the volume on the top of our breasts —sometimes it’s harder to fill out a structured contour cup," Burke said.
Based on advice from Burke, lifestyle expert Lori Bergamotto hand-picked top-rated and reviewed bras for a handful of different needs.
Scroll on to shop.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
For fuller bust
"Our expert highly recommends these Lace Minimizers for women who have fuller cups to help minimize," Bergamotto says.
Though the bra is unlined it does have a cotton-wrapped underwire for a comfortable lift -- plus, it ranges from a 34C to a 46DDD at an unbeatable price.
HSIA Minimizer Bras for Women Full Coverage Underwire Bras Plus Size Lifting Lace Bra for Heavy Breast
- $24.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
For transition nursing bra
If you're nursing you may have bought a bra that's more for lounging and being near the baby -- but what about after? This Miss Anita Bra has a snap-down clip so you can unsnap with just one hand. The structure allows for support and smoothing while accommodating a larger range of sizes from 32B to 42G.
For volume loss
This Chantelle bra received rave reviews from our expert for soft support. It also received a high mark from our model for the comfortable unlined underwire.