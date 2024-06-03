Between trips to the pool, the beach, the lake (and beyond!) -- summer calls for swimsuits.
We're rounding up swimwear for kids, from swim trunks for boys to ruffled swimsuits for girls. All of our picks are $25 and under, available at retailers like Old Navy, H&M, and Amazon.
For example, find boys' and girls' swimwear on sale at Old Navy, like board shorts for just $13. The Children's Place is having a summer sale with up to 70% off styles, including tie-dye heart tankini swimsuit for 60% off.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Swimsuits for boys
Boys Chlorine Resistant Short Sleeve Crew Neck UPF 50 Rash Guard
- $16.77
- $25.97
- Lands' End
Swimsuits for girls
Girls Tie Dye Heart Tankini Swimsuit
- $10.78
- $26.95
- The Children's Place
Girls Chlorine Resistant Short Sleeve One Piece Half Zip Swimsuit
- $22.77
- $37.95
- Lands' End