Taryn Toomey is a thought leader, wellness guru, and the CEO of a cult favorite fitness method, The Class.
Toomey recently chatted with "Good Morning America" to share her insight on setting intentions, managing energy, and navigating your overall well-being as your step into the new year.
When it comes to setting goals, Toomey has an extremely flexible and relatable approach that is refreshing and takes the pressure off what many feel when January 1 hits.
Instead of tying your resolutions to the start of the year, Toomey believes any day can be an opportunity for renewal.
"When a collective community aligns with setting intentions at the same time, it creates a positive influence," she said.
Her advice for starting fresh? Begin with small, manageable habits. For instance, creating a morning routine that allows for 30 minutes of undisturbed time can be transformative.
"This space lets you connect with something greater, access your creative sauce, and act intentionally rather than following the crowd," she said.
She also emphasizes the importance of celebrating small wins. These victories—choosing positivity, drinking enough water, or breaking a bad habit—can shape your mindset and ripple outward in the days and months to come.
Ideas for cleaning your space
To clear space for a new year or daily use, Toomey suggests practicing an energy clearing with a mix of traditional and intentional tools.
Sage and palo santo are staples in her routine, but she's quick to remind to open windows during the process to release unwanted energy. Her go-to ritual also includes Aqua Florida: "I inhale deeply, move my hands around my head and shoulders, and exhale. It's simple but incredibly effective."
For daily grounding, Toomey turns to The Class, a practice she not only teaches but lives. "It's my time-out to check in with what's going on beyond the 'doing.' It helps me take inventory of where I stand with my commitments."
Toomey also shared some of her go-to daily practices that have become her wellness toolkit.
- Hot and cold plunges
- Breathwork
- HigherDose Infrared Sauna
- Bio mats and PEMF mats
Wellness trends to watch in 2025
According to Toomey, she is excited to dive deeper into expanding the reach of breathwork, which she calls "the single most powerful tool—accessible simply through awareness."
"When you're present, you can make wiser decisions that ripple positively through your life and relationships."
She's also intrigued by emerging practices like light therapy and sound work, which she sees as transformative frontiers for healing.
Navigating new year overwhelm
For those feeling overwhelmed as the year begins, Taryn suggests a compassionate approach: "Talk to the overwhelmed. Ask it, 'What do you need?' Often, it's a signal to slow down and check-in."
She recommends writing down everything on your mind to gain perspective and peeling back the layers of "why" behind each worry. "Often, when you reach the core, the overwhelm settles."
As we step into 2025, Toomey's reflections and restorative practices remind us that wellness is as much about connecting inward as it is about showing up authentically for the world around us. Toomey teaches that with intention, intuition and small, consistent actions, the year ahead can hold the potential for transformation beyond your wildest dreams.