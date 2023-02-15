Calling all shoppers: Martha Stewart and Amazon are teaming up for a new immersive shopping experience.
"The World of Martha," Amazon and Stewart's new dedicated brand store, launched with a collection of cookware, bedding and textiles available to shop now.
Products include kitchen essentials like a chic Martha Stewart enamel cast iron Dutch oven, a 10-piece stainless steel cookware set, farmhouse napkins and a stoneware cake stand. There's also bedding, like soft blue cotton sheets, bath towels, gardening tools, mirrors, wall art and much more.
"There is no better place than Amazon to shop my products and recipes. The World of Martha offers all the essentials I love and can't live without, in one place. Plus, everything Amazon is known for — reliability, selection, and quick delivery," Stewart, founder of the Martha Stewart brand, said in a press release. "Amazon has been wonderful to collaborate with over the years, and it just makes sense that we would team up to expand the Martha Stewart brand and create a convenient destination filled with beautiful essentials for the whole home."
In addition to products, the store features a collection of recipes, like baked French toast with berries and vegetarian chili. There's also video content, including a shoppable livestream that coincided with the launch.
Continue below to shop our picks from the collection.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
