If you're in search of a new bra that checks several boxes in terms of quality, Amazon has an offering that might be right up your alley.
With more than 80,000 reviews and a nearly five-star rating, the Playtex Women's 18-hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage bra has become a staple.
It's made of mostly nylon and a bit of spandex along with a four-way wireless support system with full cups, wide straps, a back smoothing design and high sides for an overall seamless look.
Additionally, the bra has moisture-wicking jacquard fabric to keep you cool through any sweaty occasion.
Sizes range from 34C to 54DDD, and there are several neutral colors to choose from.
"I have been buying this same style of bra since the 1990s and have never found a rival for attractiveness, coverage, comfort, and good fit," one reviewer said.
Another fan said, "Well made and good fitting. Pricing was great, quick delivery and they are pretty."
What makes the bra even better is that is on sale right now for up to 54% off, and you can shop it right now just below.
