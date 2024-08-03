Packing for college? We've got a checklist to ensure your dorm room is fully prepared.
Courtney Mason, general manager and vice president of The Spruce, is sharing the outlet's Ultimate Dorm Organizing Checklist with "Good Morning America." Plus, Mason has tips for outfitting a dorm room, small-space storage solutions and more.
What is your No. 1 tip for outfitting a dorm room?
"Dorms are not known to be spacious and roomy, so the No. 1 tip for fitting a lot into a small space is looking for pieces that do double duty," Mason told "GMA."
Mason's multifunctional picks include a tufted storage ottoman and an ottoman that triples as storage and a waterproof coffee table.
Mason recommended prioritizing for durability and avoiding costly items you don't plan to keep forever.
"Also, don't forget about the secret storage hero: the real estate on the back of the door," Mason said, recommending an over-the-door shoe organizer or toiletry holder.
What's the best storage solution for a small space?
Mason recommends using clear bins for extra storage so you can see what's inside. The Spruce tests storage for its capacity, quality, durability and value, Mason said.
How can you keep all your cords organized for all your different devices?
"All these gadgets and electronics kids need at college have cords, and they are not so cute," Mason said. "You need a cord organizer."
Touch Lamp with Alarm Clock Wireless Charging 3 Level Dimmable Bedside Lamps
- $48.99
- Amazon
Decor tips
"Most dorm rooms are concrete boxes," Mason said. "We encourage you to add personality."
Mason noted there are often limitations when it comes to decorating -- you can't use a hammer and nails and can't make permanent changes, for example -- and suggested using Command strips for hanging and adding your own lighting to spruce up your space.
More 'GMA' picks
Amazon Basics Reversible Lightweight Microfiber Comforter Blanket, Twin/Twin XL, Black/Grey
- $20.99
- Amazon
Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Shirt Clothes Hangers, Gray/Silver - Pack of 50
- $24.73
- Amazon
Amazon Basics Rectangle Power Strip 3 Outlet 3 USB Ports, 1 USB-C and 2 USB-A
- $10.95
- $14.99
- Amazon
