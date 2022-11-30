Vera Bradley has launched a new addition to the brand's growing Star Wars collection.

The new collaboration features a fun pattern that plays on a Vera classic starring everyone's favorite duo: Grogu and the Mandalorian.

The new prints are available in the bestselling products, including backpacks, travel styles, accessories and more.

If you happen to be holiday shopping for the Star Wars stan in your life, your search is over. Scroll on to shop.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Bags

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Small Backpack Price: $110 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now This is the perfect backpack for your every day routine. Add in your necessities and take off for work or shopping. This compact backpack will handle it all with hands-free ease!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars RFID All in One Crossbody Bag Price: $90 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now Enjoy all the perks of a wallet, wristlet and crossbody bag with this versatile style. The very best feature? This style is made from our Recycled Cotton!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Sling Backpack Price: $75 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now Wear this sling-style backpack over your back or across your front. Either way you carry it, you'll be ready for all the adventures your day brings!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Vera Tote Price: $175 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now New friends, exciting places and otherworldly adventures are everywhere in our Mandalorian Collection! Our namesake style knows all the best ways to stay organized (like its six interior pockets).

Home

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Cozy Life Throw Blanket Price: $90 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now Get cozy at home with a soft and colorful blanket perfect for movie marathons.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars The Mandalorian Medallion Quilt Set Price: $129.99 to $189.99 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now Snuggle up under this quilt set and dream of galaxies close and distant.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Apparel

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Textured Fleece Robe Price: $75 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now Spa day meets iconic saga with this cozy, plush robe. It's an instant favorite.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Cozy Life Slippers Price: $35 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now Go ahead, take a walk on the colorful side in these soft, comfortable slippers. The fluffy lining, padded insole and elastic heel make for a soothing experience at the end of a long day.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Long-Sleeved Graphic T-Shirt Price: $45 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now More tees, please! Put your fandom on display with this so-soft T-shirt.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Jogger Pajama Pants Price: $50 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now These soft pajama pants were made with cozy mornings and movie marathons in mind. A favorite feature? Pockets!

Accessories

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Zip ID Case Price: $25 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now Tuck your cards, cash and ID inside this case to have every essential you need on the go.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Whimsy Cosmetic Price: $60 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now Makeup and accessories fit perfectly in this cosmetic case. Carry it yourself — or gift to a super-fan!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vera Bradley Star Wars Bag Charm for AirPods Price: $30 • From: Vera Bradley Shop Now Show off your love for the saga and keep track of your AirPods with this charm that clips right onto any bag or backpack.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK