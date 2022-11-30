Vera Bradley has launched a new addition to the brand's growing Star Wars collection.

The new collaboration features a fun pattern that plays on a Vera classic starring everyone's favorite duo: Grogu and the Mandalorian.

The new prints are available in the bestselling products, including backpacks, travel styles, accessories and more.

If you happen to be holiday shopping for the Star Wars stan in your life, your search is over. Scroll on to shop.

Bags

Star Wars Small Backpack
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Small Backpack

Price: $110   From: Vera Bradley

This is the perfect backpack for your every day routine. Add in your necessities and take off for work or shopping. This compact backpack will handle it all with hands-free ease!

Star Wars RFID All in One Crossbody Bag
Vera Bradley

Star Wars RFID All in One Crossbody Bag

Price: $90   From: Vera Bradley

Enjoy all the perks of a wallet, wristlet and crossbody bag with this versatile style. The very best feature? This style is made from our Recycled Cotton!

Star Wars Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Sling Backpack

Price: $75   From: Vera Bradley

Wear this sling-style backpack over your back or across your front. Either way you carry it, you'll be ready for all the adventures your day brings!

Star Wars Vera Tote
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Vera Tote

Price: $175   From: Vera Bradley

New friends, exciting places and otherworldly adventures are everywhere in our Mandalorian Collection! Our namesake style knows all the best ways to stay organized (like its six interior pockets).

Home

Star Wars Cozy Life Throw Blanket
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Cozy Life Throw Blanket

Price: $90   From: Vera Bradley

Get cozy at home with a soft and colorful blanket perfect for movie marathons.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Medallion Quilt Set
Vera Bradley

Star Wars The Mandalorian Medallion Quilt Set

Price: $129.99 to $189.99   From: Vera Bradley

Snuggle up under this quilt set and dream of galaxies close and distant.

Apparel

Star Wars Textured Fleece Robe
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Textured Fleece Robe

Price: $75   From: Vera Bradley

Spa day meets iconic saga with this cozy, plush robe. It's an instant favorite.

Star Wars Cozy Life Slippers
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Cozy Life Slippers

Price: $35   From: Vera Bradley

Go ahead, take a walk on the colorful side in these soft, comfortable slippers. The fluffy lining, padded insole and elastic heel make for a soothing experience at the end of a long day.

Star Wars Long-Sleeved Graphic T-Shirt
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Long-Sleeved Graphic T-Shirt

Price: $45   From: Vera Bradley

More tees, please! Put your fandom on display with this so-soft T-shirt.

Star Wars Jogger Pajama Pants
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Jogger Pajama Pants

Price: $50   From: Vera Bradley

These soft pajama pants were made with cozy mornings and movie marathons in mind. A favorite feature? Pockets!

Accessories

Star Wars Zip ID Case
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Zip ID Case

Price: $25   From: Vera Bradley

Tuck your cards, cash and ID inside this case to have every essential you need on the go.

Star Wars Whimsy Cosmetic
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Whimsy Cosmetic

Price: $60   From: Vera Bradley

Makeup and accessories fit perfectly in this cosmetic case. Carry it yourself — or gift to a super-fan!

Star Wars Bag Charm for AirPods
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Bag Charm for AirPods

Price: $30   From: Vera Bradley

Show off your love for the saga and keep track of your AirPods with this charm that clips right onto any bag or backpack.

Star Wars Zip ID Wide Lanyard
Vera Bradley

Star Wars Zip ID Wide Lanyard

Price: $48   From: Vera Bradley

This style is made from our recycled cotton! Made from 100% cotton, it's everything you know and love about our go-to fabrication -- the softness, the comfort, the vibrancy -- now crafted with reclaimed fibers.