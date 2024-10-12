Walmart Deals event: Score big on celeb-owned lines from Drew Barrymore, Miranda Lambert and more
Walmart’s Deals event is here, and it’s packed with incredible deals on celebrity-owned lines you won’t want to miss.
From home decor to kitchen essentials and trendy fashion, collections from stars like Drew Barrymore, Miranda Lambert, Ree Drummond and Sofia Vergara are now discounted by up to 55%.
Whether you’re refreshing your living space, upgrading your cookware or shopping for chic denim, this sale has something for everyone.
Walmart fashion deals
Walmart home deals
Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert Geo Washable Area Rug, Cream, 5'2"x7'2"
- $39.50
- $79
- Walmart
Walmart kitchen deals
The Pioneer Woman Pioneer Signature 14-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
- $35
- $69
- Walmart