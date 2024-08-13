From kayaking to paddleboarding, waterskiing and beyond, water-lovers may be searching for the best deals on gear for their favorite outdoor activities.
We're rounding up deals on everything from kayaks, water shoes, stand-up paddleboards, paddles, water skis and more from retailers like Backcountry, REI, Amazon and more.
For example, find deals up to 50% off at REI, like the Pelican Premium River Gorge Tandem Sit-On-Top Kayak, now under $375.
Check it all out below!
REI watersports
Shop deals on watersports gear from REI, including those for kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding and more. For example, the Pelican Premium River Gorge kayak is currently 50% off.
Backcountry watersports
Backcountry is currently having its semi-annual sale with deals up to 50% off, including watersports deals. For example, shop 40% off a stand-up paddleboarding package by POP Paddleboards.
POP Paddleboards x Backcountry Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard Package - 2022
- $479.40
- $799
- Amazon
Rip Curl Dawn Patrol 3mm Round Toe Bootie - Men's
- $37.46 - $47.96
- $59.95 - $59.95
- Amazon
Amazon sports and outdoor
Find deals on watersports gear on Amazon including 25% off Wow Sports' towable deck tube for boating and 28% off skis for waterskiing.
Bass Pro Shops watersports
Kent Type II Life Jackets 4-Pack with Vinyl Storage Bag
- $36.99
- $47.99
- Bass Pro Shops
Hydro-Force Sunny Lounge 5-Person Inflatable Island
- $149.97
- $279.99
- Bass Pro Shops
More deals on watersports gear
From wakeboards to inflatable tubes, check out finds from Walmart.
Maxkare Inflatable Towable Tube for Boating Waterskiing with EVA Foam Seat Pads, Towables for 1-2 Person-Green
- $141.99
- $339.99
- Walmart