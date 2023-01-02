Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as Passion 4 Life Vitamins, YEOUTH and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com.

Passion 4 Life Vitamins Passion 4 Life Vitamins: Liquid Vitamins & Minerals GMA Deal : $27.96 • 20% Savings Original: $34.95 Valid: 01/02/2023 to 01/15/2023 Shop Now Start the new year right with a resolution to put your health first. Passion 4 Life, family-owned and operated and made with 135 whole food-based ingredients, offers a 32-ounce bottle of liquid alternative to hard-to-swallow vitamin pills. The formula is designed to take the guesswork out of supplements and make it easy to put health first.

YEOUTH YEOUTH: Skin Care GMA Deal : $18.30 to $30.79 • 20% Savings Original: $22.99 to $38.49 Valid: 01/02/2023 to 01/15/2023 Shop Now Look better and retain that YEOUTHful glow -- that’s the motto of YEOUTH skin care, which targets skin concerns through medical-grade ingredients that are clinically tested for purity and efficacy. This assortment features products for different skin types and issues, including the best-selling potent Glycolic Acid Peel, which exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, more even and smoother skin surface.

