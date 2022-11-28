Celebrate home with savings on brands such as The USB Lighter Company, VAHDAM India and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters GMA Deal : $8 to $17.50 • 50% to 57% Savings Original: $19 to $35 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Light up with the USB Lighter Company lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Both lighters in this assortment provide up to 300 lights per charge and are great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. The biodegradable charging cables are exactly that -- cables to charge electronics that are 100% biodegradable.

VAHDAM India VAHDAM India: Tea Gift Sets GMA Deal : $6 to $56 • 24% to 29% Savings Original: $7.99 to $79.99 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Experience fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. This assortment offers giftable sets share warmth and wellness with people you love. The advent calendars are a substantial gift, especially designed for tea lovers, so they can experience a new sensation every day on the countdown to the holidays.

Buzzee Board USA Buzzee Board USA: Customizable Serving Boards GMA Deal : $75 to $210 + Free Shipping • 22% to 25% Savings Original: $100 to $270 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Beautiful and functional, these one-of-a-kind serving boards from Buzzee will elevate any celebration. Handcrafted in the USA, each board is double-sided and made with elegant wood featuring unique designs. Personalize with up to 30 characters. This assortment also offers a Lazy Susan that spins effortlessly for easy access to all of the holiday goodies. Free shipping!

Palmpress Palmpress: Coffee Press GMA Deal : $33 • 32% Savings Original: $49 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/26/2022 Shop Now Hand-brew single servings of delicious hot or cold brew coffee with zero waste and no coffee-plastic contact. The Palmpress uses a reusable stainless-steel filter so there's no need to keep purchasing filters. The small and simple design is ideal for home, office, and travel and presses an 8-ounce cup in a single use. Immersion brewing produces an even extraction of coffee and works with any coffee that's medium/standard grind size. BPA-free and phthalate-free.

Uncommon Gourmet Uncommon Gourmet: Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze Duo GMA Deal : $56 + Free Shipping • 34% Savings Original: $85.90 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Delight any foodie with condiments that enhance home cooking with subtle, light aromatics. This EVOO and Balsamic Glaze duo from Uncommon Gourmet will really impress any chef. The beautifully balanced olive oil and velvety smooth balsamic glaze are sure to make you fall in love with your favorite dishes all over again. An easy hostess gift so you never have to show up empty-handed. Free shipping!

Sow The Magic Sow The Magic: Mystical Gifts GMA Deal : $5 to $8.50 • 15% to 28% Savings Original: $7 to $10 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Tap into spirituality. Sow The Magic was born out of a deep love for mystic designs and a singular enchantment with Mother Nature. Whether intended for your own garden or given as a unique gift, each special seed inspires a love of our planet and reminds us to grow together. This assortment features crystals and seed planters in sweet giftable packaging like tarot cards and pops.

