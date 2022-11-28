Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
Celebrate home with savings on brands such as The USB Lighter Company, VAHDAM India and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters
GMA Deal: $8 to $17.50 • 50% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $35 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Light up with the USB Lighter Company lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Both lighters in this assortment provide up to 300 lights per charge and are great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. The biodegradable charging cables are exactly that -- cables to charge electronics that are 100% biodegradable.
VAHDAM India: Tea Gift Sets
GMA Deal: $6 to $56 • 24% to 29% SavingsOriginal: $7.99 to $79.99 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Experience fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. This assortment offers giftable sets share warmth and wellness with people you love. The advent calendars are a substantial gift, especially designed for tea lovers, so they can experience a new sensation every day on the countdown to the holidays.
Buzzee Board USA: Customizable Serving Boards
GMA Deal: $75 to $210 + Free Shipping • 22% to 25% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $270 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Beautiful and functional, these one-of-a-kind serving boards from Buzzee will elevate any celebration. Handcrafted in the USA, each board is double-sided and made with elegant wood featuring unique designs. Personalize with up to 30 characters. This assortment also offers a Lazy Susan that spins effortlessly for easy access to all of the holiday goodies. Free shipping!
Palmpress: Coffee Press
GMA Deal: $33 • 32% SavingsOriginal: $49 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/26/2022
Hand-brew single servings of delicious hot or cold brew coffee with zero waste and no coffee-plastic contact. The Palmpress uses a reusable stainless-steel filter so there's no need to keep purchasing filters. The small and simple design is ideal for home, office, and travel and presses an 8-ounce cup in a single use. Immersion brewing produces an even extraction of coffee and works with any coffee that's medium/standard grind size. BPA-free and phthalate-free.
Uncommon Gourmet: Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze Duo
GMA Deal: $56 + Free Shipping • 34% SavingsOriginal: $85.90 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Delight any foodie with condiments that enhance home cooking with subtle, light aromatics. This EVOO and Balsamic Glaze duo from Uncommon Gourmet will really impress any chef. The beautifully balanced olive oil and velvety smooth balsamic glaze are sure to make you fall in love with your favorite dishes all over again. An easy hostess gift so you never have to show up empty-handed. Free shipping!
Sow The Magic: Mystical Gifts
GMA Deal: $5 to $8.50 • 15% to 28% SavingsOriginal: $7 to $10 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Tap into spirituality. Sow The Magic was born out of a deep love for mystic designs and a singular enchantment with Mother Nature. Whether intended for your own garden or given as a unique gift, each special seed inspires a love of our planet and reminds us to grow together. This assortment features crystals and seed planters in sweet giftable packaging like tarot cards and pops.
Table 12: Colorful Mini Coupe Glasses (Set of 4)
GMA Deal: $47 + Free Shipping • 90% SavingsOriginal: $479.99 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Bring style and sophistication to cocktail hour with these Mini Coupe Cocktail Glasses. Vibrant and luxurious, the set is designed in a fun mini coupe shape to complement delicious cocktails like champagne, spirits, martinis, daiquiris and mocktails. The beautiful organic colored bowls with a glossy finish help separate drinks for friends or specific drink concoctions. Free shipping!