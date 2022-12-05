Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
Celebrate sparkle with savings on brands such as Sterling Forever, Mavala Switzerland and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Em John: Mini Zip-Around Card Wallet
GMA Deal: $28 • 26% SavingsOriginal: $38 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022
Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful colors including the brand new neon pink, are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college.
Sterling Forever: Giftable Jewelry & Hoop Advent Calendar
GMA Deal: $16 to $99.99 • 65% to 70% SavingsOriginal: $54 to $292 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022
Look great without breaking the bank. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: they offer high-end styles without high-end price tags. Mix and match across staple earrings and necklaces. Give the gift of effortless hoops this holiday season with The Good Days of Hoops Advent Calendar, named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022. Versatile and stylish, this collection of five giftable hoops is designed to match every mood and style.
Mavala Switzerland: Nail Polish & Care
GMA Deal: $4.70 to $41 • 41% SavingsOriginal: $8 to $69.99 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022
Gift lovely color from Mavala Switzerland. The rich nail polish pigments are packaged in a small bottle to minimize evaporation and prevent polish from drying out. The festive trio of minis comes packaged to gift with two glitzy holiday colors and a base coat. The box set houses six popular mini polishes: reds or nudes paired with base and top coat. The nail care set features products for a pampering manicure.
Blissy: Silk Scrunchie Sets
GMA Deal: $22.95 • 54% SavingsOriginal: $49.95 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022
Treat your hair to gentle silk scrunchies made from luxurious, smooth, and soft fabric. Designed to reduce frizz and keep hair hydrated, these packs of trendy silk scrunchies help protect hair from creases, pulling, and excessive hair damage/loss. Offered in bright, rich colors and patterns in both regular and skinny scrunchies.
Amelia Rose: Personalized, Gemstone and Pearl Jewelry
GMA Deal: $26 to $150 • 41% to 62% SavingsOriginal: $70 to $258 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022
Sparkle and shine with statement pieces from Amelia Rose. This holiday assortment features necklaces ready to take on personalization. The gemstone and sapphire beaded layering styles can be worn on their own, or you can add pave diamond initial charms to make it your own. The gemstone earrings will be the star attraction for any fashionistas on your list.
butter LONDON: Nail and Makeup Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $68 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $150 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022
Gift glam from butter LONDON, a clean beauty brand with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails, and are formulated with a patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology that delivers a gel-like finish and shine with up to 10 days of wear. These easily giftable polish sets and eye kits are versatile for beauty lovers.
KEVA Style: Braided Bracelets
GMA Deal: $14 to $36 • 22% to 33% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $54 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022
Build a stack personal to you or your recipients. This Italian leather braided bracelet from KEVA features a magnetic closure that allows you to create a custom wrap of your favorite colors. Choose from a variety of bright, rich solids or rely on a pre-built stack of three coordinating options styled for you.
Allie + Bess: Bracelet Stacks
GMA Deal: $47.50 to $90 + Free Shipping • 28% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $95 to $125 + Free Shipping Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022
Add extra oomph to your arm candy. Allie + Bess bracelet stacks are where playful meets sophistication and luxury is attainable. Designed to be worn dressed up or down to instantly add an eye-catching flare to your look. From pearls to gold and acrylic beads, there's a stack to match every moment. Free shipping!