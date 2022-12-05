Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful colors including the brand new neon pink, are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college.