Celebrate togetherness with savings on brands such as The USB Lighter Company, Buzzee Board USA and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters GMA Deal : $8 to $17.50 • 50% to 57% Savings Original: $19 to $35 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Light up with the USB Lighter Company lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Both lighters in this assortment provide up to 300 lights per charge and are great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. The biodegradable charging cables are exactly that -- cables to charge electronics that are 100% biodegradable.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Buzzee Board USA Buzzee Board USA: Customizable Serving Boards GMA Deal : $75 to $210 Free Shipping • 22% to 25% Savings Original: $100 to $270 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Beautiful and functional, these one-of-a-kind serving boards from Buzzee will elevate any celebration. Handcrafted in the USA, each board is double-sided and made with elegant wood featuring unique designs. Personalize with up to 30 characters. This assortment also offers a Lazy Susan that spins effortlessly for easy access to all of the holiday goodies. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

KOBLE KOBLE: LED Lanterns & Speakers GMA Deal : $60 to $150 Free Shipping • 24% to 39% Savings Original: $79.99 to $249.99 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Transform an ordinary space into an experience. Koble LED speaker lanterns illuminate any room, add outdoor ambiance or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite sounds accompanied by soothing light features. The Cascade Floating LED Balls look spectacular in a front yard, pool, garden, backyard or patio to add a pop of color and brilliance for everyday or entertaining. The Frio ice bucket keeps your drinks cold and doubles as a portable speaker with 360 degrees of true wireless sound. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

F2 Sports F2 Sports: Pickleball Paddle GMA Deal : $63 Free Shipping • 25% Savings Original: $84 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Up your game! The Imperium Pickleball Paddle is a beautifully designed, mid-weight paddle made with quality materials so you can feel confident while you play. The graphite paddle surface is strong without being heavy, offering both control and power while the strong and flexible polymer core offers extra durability with a cushioned grip for comfort. Choose from bright designs and stand out on the court. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Foil Decor Foil Decor: Decorative Serving Container GMA Deal : $26 • 21% Savings Original: $32.99 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Easily transport, serve and clean up your holiday dishes. This tasteful serving container is designed for effortless serving with handles that don't get hot and eliminates the need for cookie sheets, trays or glass casserole pans when taking your dishes with you… plus, it looks nice! The lid can be inverted to use as a bowl for crackers, buns and chips when serving your favorite dippable dish and the foil insert is removable for easy cleaning.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Uncommon Gourmet Uncommon Gourmet: Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze Duo GMA Deal : $56 Free Shipping • 34% Savings Original: $85.90 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Delight any foodie with condiments that enhance home cooking with subtle, light aromatics. This EVOO and Balsamic Glaze duo from Uncommon Gourmet will really impress any chef. The beautifully balanced olive oil and velvety smooth balsamic glaze are sure to make you fall in love with your favorite dishes all over again. An easy hostess gift so you never have to show up empty handed. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Table 12 Table 12: Colorful Mini Coupe Glasses (Set of 4) GMA Deal : $47 Free Shipping • 41% Savings Original: $79.99 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Bring style and sophistication to cocktail hour with these Mini Coupe Cocktail Glasses. Vibrant and luxurious, the set is designed in a fun mini coupe shape to complement delicious cocktails like champagne, spirits, martinis, daiquiris and mocktails. The beautiful organic colored bowls with a glossy finish help separate drinks for friends or specific drink concoctions. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Waves Puzzle Waves Puzzle: Iridescent Puzzle GMA Deal : $20 • 50% Savings Original: $40 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Challenge this lucky recipient to have fun and create something new. Designed by an architect, Waves is a creative challenge to clear your mind, unplug and take a break from screen time. The iridescent lucite pieces change color as the light shifts. There are multiple solutions so you can play all day with new challenges -- great for gathering together during the holidays.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Friendlily Press Friendlily Press: Drink Stirrers Set GMA Deal : $13.50 • 10% Savings Original: $15 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Add a little extra fun to beverages. Friendlily Press drink stirrers are great for party décor, home cocktail bars, morning coffee, and even your kid's glass of chocolate milk. Designed for both hot and cold beverages, they can also be used as drink markers for when the party is getting started. Choose from fun packs with themed stirrers from baking to tennis.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Poppin' Cobs Popcorn Poppin' Cobs Popcorn: Popcorn Off The Cob GMA Deal : $34.99 to $44.99 • 10% to 16% Savings Original: $41.99 to $49.99 Valid: 11/21/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Make your own delicious popcorn right off the cob. Enjoy deliciously fresh, Indiana grown popcorn in minutes. Just place your Poppin' Cob in one of the brown popcorn bags, pop it in the microwave and watch your snack form in front of your eyes for a dose of family fun. Non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free, offered in 12 and 20-pack options.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK