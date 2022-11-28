Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
Celebrate wellness with savings on brands such as Seriously Shea, The Original MakeUp Eraser and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com.
Seriously Shea: Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack)
GMA Deal: $14.99 • 31% SavingsOriginal: $22 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Turn every shower into an experience with a spa-like aroma. These unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower. Vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. Handmade in the USA and offered in unique fragrance combinations.
The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $35 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Erase makeup with just water. Simply wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work. Reusable and washable, one MakeUp Eraser replaces up to thousands of disposable wipes. Ultra-soft and safe for all skin types, making removing waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation and lipstick super easy and eco-friendly. This fun assortment includes a range of gift-worthy sets.
SiO Beauty: Skin Care Patches & Tools
GMA Deal: $20.40 to $69 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $115 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Smooth, hydrate and firm skin with reusable medical-grade silicone patches. These preventative and corrective patches are designed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent new wrinkle formation. Options are available for the face and body so you can take care of all the spots. The Cryodrop is a skin-toning tool that uses the power of cold therapy and massage to help lift, tighten and sculpt facial contours.
VAHDAM India: Tea Gift Sets
GMA Deal: $6 to $56 • 24% to 29% SavingsOriginal: $7.99 to $79.99 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Experience fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. This assortment offers giftable sets share warmth and wellness with people you love. The advent calendars are a substantial gift, especially designed for tea lovers, so they can experience a new sensation every day on the countdown to the holidays.
Clean & Pure: Lip Balm Sets
GMA Deal: $13 to $26 • 27% to 29% SavingsOriginal: $17.99 to $36.99 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Soothe and protect lips with Clean & Pure, Australia's top-selling lip balm. Made with real manuka honey straight from beehives on the Gold Coast of Australia, the balm is conveniently sized for pocket or purse to take anywhere and apply a quick lip treatment as needed. Choose from vanilla and peppermint four-packs or pick 'em all with the Queen Bee set featuring seven flavors from cocoa butter to manuka honey.
Noshinku: Refillable Hand Sanitizer
GMA Deal: $19 to $22 • 20% to 21% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $28 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Perfect stocking stuffers to clean, hydrate, and rejuvenate hands anywhere. Noshinku designs and formulates refillable sanitizers, created with ultra-nourishing botanicals, sugarcane alcohol and natural fragrances to replenish and revitalize skin, while killing 99.9% of germs. It's not just sanitizer, it's skincare. This assortment features their pocket sanitizer in a three-pack of elevated scents, a refill bundle and a set of two spray bottles, so you're covered wherever, whenever.
Onyx & Opal Cool: Therapy Cooling Pads and Wraps
GMA Deal: $14 to $149 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $299 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Cool off with Opal Cool pads and wraps. Therapy products designed for hot women at every stage of life, from motherhood through menopause. Clinically tested cool therapy for hot flashes, and also providing soothing relief for headaches, body aches and a good night's sleep. Refreshingly cool, not uncomfortably cold, so you can wear directly on the skin.
The One Life Planner: All-in-One Planning Guide
GMA Deal: $19 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $23.99 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Get ready to set your goals and achieve them! The One Life Planner is designed to help you stay organized, productive, and empowered to chase big dreams. With practices like developing a vision, breaking down your goals, and plugging them into your daily schedule, you're sure to be on the fast track to creating a life you're proud of.
Priori Skincare: Skincare Devices and Serum
GMA Deal: $48 to $215 + Free Shipping • 49% SavingsOriginal: $95 to $429 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Fewer products, better performance, personalized for every skin type -- Priori Skincare is what you get when you combine biotechnology and skin care. Based in the biotech valley in San Diego, PRIORI delivers advanced technologies applied to skin care to yield the most impactful results. This assortment features LED masks for some of your most delicate skin to plump, hydrate and instantly rejuvenate. The DNA Recovery Serum is a corrector formulated with proprietary DNA repair enzymes plus antioxidant vitamins C and E to help repair skin damage while reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. Free shipping!
Six Gldn: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $38 to $58 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $64 to $97 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Gift a skin care routine with fewer products, less waste and less time behind the mirror. Using centuries of ancient Korean herbal wisdom combined with leading bioactives, Six Gldn's botanical skin care is designed to help deliver radiant, healthy skin, no matter the skin type or age. Formulated with cruelty-free and vegan status, ethically sourced ingredients, sustainable packaging and a no-list of 2,500-plus ingredients, Six Gldn is planet-kind skin care to feel good about.
Ktchn Apothecary: Fresh Made Skincare
GMA Deal: $20 to $125 • 30% to 33% SavingsOriginal: $29.95 to $179.95 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Treat your skin to made-in-America Ktchn Apothecary skin care, which is freshly made with no harsh chemical preservatives and high-performing natural ingredients, designed to improve how skin looks and feels. The "birthdate" on the Ktchn Apothecary bottles shows when each bottle of skin care was made. This assortment features serum, oil, cream lip treatment and a full routine collection to gift skin nourishing, nutrient-rich products.
VIBES: Silicone Earplugs & Hi-Fidelity Earplugs
GMA Deal: $11.50 to $22 • 11% to 31% SavingsOriginal: $12.95 to $31.95 Valid: 11/28/2022 to 12/16/2022
Give the gift of quiet. Block out sound or simply reduce it with Vibes. The Hi-Fidelity are discreet, reusable earplugs that reduce the volume of loud environments to a safer, more comfortable level while still allowing you to hear everything clearly. The Moldable Silicone Earplugs are Vibes' newest product, which are reusable, noise-canceling earplugs that mold to fit the exact shape of your ear and block out all sounds in your environment.