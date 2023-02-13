Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as Salon in a Bottle, Barefoot Scientist and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Salon in a Bottle Salon in a Bottle: Root Touch Up GMA Deal : $35 • 39% Savings Original: $58 Valid: 02/13/2023 to 02/26/2023 Shop Now Instantly transform thinning hair and touch up roots with Salon in a Bottle, the ultimate remedy to leave hair soft, shiny and natural-looking between salon visits. This set includes the Salon in a Bottle Powder and Spray, which covers gray roots, fills in thinning hair and covers gray brows. These are also waterproof and sweat-proof. Choose from six shades.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Barefoot Scientist Barefoot Scientist: Foot Care GMA Deal : $9.80 to $11.20 • 29% to 30% Savings Original: $14 to $16 Valid: 02/13/2023 to 02/26/2023 Shop Now Barefoot Scientist offers scientifically advanced foot care for happier, healthier feet. Fan favorites include the Reboot Exfoliation Foot Peel which helps rejuvenate rough, tired feet. This assortment also includes their Smooth Things Over Foot File and the Barrier4 Blister Prevention Spray. The spray has a fast drying formula that creates a durable, invisible barrier that blocks friction on skin where shoes rub back and forth.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK