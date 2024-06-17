The ads seem to be everywhere for collagen products, promising to reduce wrinkles, improve skin tone, slow aging, and even make hair and nails grow faster.
But what is collagen? According to Dr. Tony Youn, a dermatologist and plastic surgeon, it's basically "made out of various animal parts."
"Usually collagen is bovine, meaning that it's cow based," he said, noting those parts are "ground to very, very fine protein." There is also marine-based collagen, too, but many -- following the packaging's directions -- apply to their skin to get what they say are amazing results!
But with so many options out there, how do you know which type could potentially work for you? For example, Youn says a Type 1 hydrolyzed collagen product is best for hair, skin and nails, where a Type 2 collagen product may be better for bones and tendons, though the research isn't as clear yet compared to the benefits seen for skin.
With any supplement, since they're not as tightly regulated as other drugs and medications, it's often "buyer beware." The bottom line is be sure to read the label and ask your doctor for a recommendation before use.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.