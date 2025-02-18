Bianca Balti continues to captivate audiences by showing off her timeless beauty, resilience, and aura.
The Italian model made a glowing appearance earlier this week at Italy's 75th Sanremo Music Festival 2025 with a bald head — just a few months after revealing her ovarian cancer diagnosis last September.
She was seen wearing several different designer dresses while joyfully co-hosting the prestigious annual affair.
Last year, Balti lost her hair after choosing to undergo a preventive mastectomy, and one of the dresses she wore designed by Roberto Cavalli included a midsection cutout that revealed her stomach and post-surgery scars.
"I want to show the world the power of the look I have now," she said at a press conference regarding her appearance according to Vogue. "I've unlocked the potential of a new me, and I feel like I'm worth it again."
Balti also shared sentiments on Instagram revolving her appearance at this year's festival saying, "I was born with wings," Balti said in an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself smilingwith her arms sprawled out while draped with an extravagant fur shawl.
"To fly, however, I learned through epic falls and a stubbornness that never let me give up," the caption continued. "I usually fly around in everyday life, but I owe Carlo the great opportunity to show my wings to all of Italy."
The model closed her sentiments with, "Because, as a note on my desk says, in life you have to share your strength - not advice. And every time I didn't have the strength, I borrowed it from others."