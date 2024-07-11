Blake Lively is a woman of many talents, and now, she might be able to add "denim designer" to her resume.
While sharing a loving tribute to her "It Ends with Us" castmates on Instagram on Wednesday, Lively revealed that she handmade co-star Brandon Sklenar's jeans for their appearance at a surprise screening of the film in Grapevine, Texas, last month.
"In 20 years of doing this, I don't think I've ever experienced anything quite like surprising 2500 fans with an early preview of @itendswithusmovie," she wrote in the caption of the post, which included several photos from the event. "🙏 to everyone who showed up in their floral jeans alongside us, including @brandonsklenar (jeans handmade by me & @isabela.ferrer)."
In the third snap of Lively's carousel of photos, she's seen alongside Ferrer ironing the floral appliques onto Sklenar's jeans ahead of the screening.
The actor was photographed with Lively at the event later, showing off the new floral embroidery on his back pocket. He paired the look with brown shoes and a button-up shirt.
While Sklenar's jeans were hard to miss, Lively's hibiscus flower cut-out jeans were a conversation starter as well.
The mother of four paired her Valentino jeans -- which come with a whopping $19,000 price tag -- with a simple white tank top and blue Christian Louboutin pumps.
She completed the look with rings, bracelets and hoop earrings.
Lively also rocked her signature blonde voluminous curls.
Lively and Sklenar were in good company at the surprise screening, which took place at AMC Grapevine Mills 24 on June 15. Both Ferrer and author Colleen Hoover, who wrote "It Ends With Us", the 2016 novel on which the movie is based, also kept in line with the denim and floral theme with their looks, wearing light-wash jeans and white tops.
"It Ends with Us" follows the story of "a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business," according to the film's official synopsis.
"A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship," the synopsis continues. "When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future."
"It Ends with Us" opens in theaters Aug. 9.