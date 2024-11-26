Brie Larson has a totally new look.
Larson's new hair transformation underscores her dedication to one of her upcoming roles.
The "Captain Marvel" star is set to make her West End debut in London as the lead in a revived rendition of Sophocles' "Elektra." To prepare for the demanding role, Larson shed her signature long locks, embracing a dramatic new look ahead of her performance.
On Monday, Larson unveiled a striking pixie cut featuring stylish baby bangs that was done by Cervando Maldonado. The black-and-white photos she shared on Instagram suggest she also traded her signature golden blonde color for a darker brunette shade that was done by Jacob Schwartz — further cementing the transformation.
In the carousel of photos, Larson smiles warmly in the first, while in the second, she gazes into the camera with a serious expression. "Elektra is here," she captioned the photo.The bold chop surprised fans, as just a day earlier, Larson had shared a mirror selfie with her trademark long blonde hair on full display.
According to Playbill, "Elektra" will follow the title character's journey in the aftermath of her father's assassination, as she seeks revenge alongside her long-lost brother, Orestes. It will be directed by Tony nominee Daniel Fish and translated by Anne Carson
A pre-run will take place at Theatre Royal Brighton from January 13 - 18, 2025, before moving to London's Duke of York's Theatre for previews beginning January 24.
Opening night is set for February 5, and the production will run through April 12, 2025.