The Grammys may be music's biggest night, but the fashion moments don't stop once the awards are handed out.
After the ceremony, celebrities trade their red carpet glam for sultry, playful and party-ready looks as they hit exclusive celebrations across the city.
One standout event of the night was Shaboozey's star-studded celebration at the Fleur Room, where Victoria Monét and Coco Jones turned heads with their effortlessly chic ensembles.
Monét stunned in a striped dress and high glam under the dim lights, while Jones exuded elegance in chic black dress and fresh, glowing makeup. The intimate setting, filled with industry heavyweights and rising stars, was the perfect backdrop for unforgettable fashion moments.
And they weren't the only ones bringing their A-game! Keep scrolling to see more stylish notables.