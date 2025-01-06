Emma Stone debuted a bold new look at the 2025 Golden Globes.
The Oscar-winning actress arrived on the red carpet on Sunday sporting a sleek and edgy pixie cut.
Stone arrived at the ceremony alongside her husband, Dave McCary. She stunned in a red strapless ball gown that perfectly matched the energy of her fresh hairstyle, while McCary kept his look classic in a sleek black tuxedo.
Celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, who worked with Stone on the look, described the cut as “super short” and revealed that Stone is planning to go even shorter. “It’s like Mia Farrow,” Cunningham said, referencing the iconic pixie Farrow debuted in the 1960s. “She basically has no hair. It’s super short, and she’s going to have it cut again, so it’ll be even shorter.”
Cunningham also gave insight into Stone’s refreshed hair color, which she had styled for the big night. “I had already done her color. It’s auburn, a smidge darker than her usual color. I call it ‘Nutmeg,’” she explained.
Stone won big at the Golden Globes last year, where she took home the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her performance in "Poor Things."
The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film earned a 2024 Golden Globe for Best Director, Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, among others, and featured Stone’s portrayal of Bella Baxter, for which she also won the Academy Award last year.
"I think that Bella was my absolute favorite at this point in my life because she's so free," Stone told "Good Morning America" last year.
"She's without judgement -- self-judgment or judgment of others. She's just taking in every element of life to the fullest," she continued. "So it was a really beautiful thing to experience."