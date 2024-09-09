Jordan Chiles has flipped her way into New York Fashion Week.
The U.S. gymnast was seen making her fashion week debut on the runway at Saturday's Kim Shui Spring 2025 ready-to-wear show wearing a silver and blue floral-print leotard.
Her look was complete with a pair of high-top sneakers, and two long cornrow braids.
Chiles' Olympic ring tattoo was also on full display as she gracefully strutted during the show's finale.
A few days prior to her debut, the Team USA star posted a photo of herself on Instagram, captioning it "NYFW." In a vibrant snap, she's seen wearing a tan matching jacket and pants along with orange and white sneakers as well as dark shades.
During the days that followed, she was seen attending a tennis-inspired activation by Vaseline as well as the Mets vs. Reds game.
Chiles also made a stylish appearance at the U.S. Open on Sunday wearing a burgundy cropped cardigan, a white tennis skirt and sneakers along with a chunky pearl necklace and dark shades.
Chiles' latest NYFW adventures come shortly after being stripped of her Olympic bronze medal in the floor routine last month by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
In a lengthy heartfelt Instagram post on Aug. 15, Chiles said she was overwhelmed by the love she received following the court's decision.
"I have no words," she wrote. "This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey."
Chiles continued, "To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I've poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country."
She concluded with, "I will approach this challenge as I have others -- and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing."
While Chiles' bronze medal was controversially revoked -- despite legitimately scoring higher -- and given to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu following an overturned review, the athlete did win gold during the Paris team finals along with Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.