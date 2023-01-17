While she always looks great on the red carpet, Julianne Moore has revealed she not immune from a big beauty blunder.

The Oscar-winning actress is the latest celebrity to join Vogue's "Beauty Secrets," where she walked viewers through her daily skin care routine as well as her guide to flattering makeup for redheads.

As Moore got into grooming her eyebrows, she said, "I pretty much destroyed my eyebrows when I was a teenager and then I let them grow in and then I destroyed them again and now they won't grow back."

She continued, "Drawing in my eyebrows is a major, major feat for me."

After unveiling her past beauty mishap, Moore went on to share her hack for filling in her brows.

"A lot of people think that redheads have red eyebrows, but they very rarely do," she said. "I take the pencil and I start right in the middle. I brow underneath, and I fill it in so that it looks straighter. You rest your pinky on your nose so that you give yourself a little bit of balance with it and it takes forever."

Using Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, she also shared that if your brows start looking too "archy" you can go over them and buff them with a little foundation.

Following her eyebrow hacks, Moore also dispelled the thought that many people have about redheads looking good in peach and orange tones.

"Personally, I think we don't, so I like things that are pinker, or like a plum and generally something pretty sheer," she said. "But I really, really don't like orange."

Last year, Moore and her daughter, Liv Freundlich, were twinning as they starred in Hourglass' "We Glow" beauty campaign.

Moore and Freundlich expressed their gratitude for the opportunity on Instagram.

"I am so happy to be partnering with @hourglasscosmetics -- alongside my wonderful daughter Liv -- for their new #WeGlow campaign," Moore captioned a post. "What a pleasure to work with a female founded, cruelty free beauty brand that works for everyone."

After making her mother-daughter debut with Hourglass, Moore was recently front and center for Hourglass' new Unlocked Satin Creme Lipstick campaign.