Lucy Liu turned heads at the New York premiere of her film "Presence" on Thursday night, dazzling in an ethereal black tulle gown from Zuhair Murad's Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection.
Known for her bold yet elegant fashion choices, Liu embraced gothic glamour with this intricate ensemble, stealing the spotlight on the red carpet.
The alluring gown featured a sheer lace bodice with a ruffled neckline.
The "Charlie's Angels" star paired the look with a clutch purse as well as Cartier jewels, including the luxury label's Reflection de Cartier drop earrings, Essential Lines ring and Reflection de Cartier ring.
Liu's look was complete with pink lipstick, soft sweeps of blush on her cheeks and a sleek low ponytail.
Presence, set to release in theaters nationwide on Jan. 24, is a gripping psychological thriller that follows a family's descent into chaos after moving into an eerie, historic home with a dark past. The film delves into themes of grief, isolation and the blurred line between reality and the supernatural as unexplained occurrences begin to unravel the family's relationships.
Liu stars in the film as Rebecca Payne, the strong-willed yet emotionally vulnerable matriarch, who is determined to protect her family while grappling with her own fears and guilt.