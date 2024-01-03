Valerie Bertinelli is giving fans an up-close and personal look at her gray hair.

The Food Network star and actress took to Instagram with a message about filters and gray roots.

In a new, no-filter video of herself, she talks about receiving negative feedback when she uses face filters.

“Some of y’all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use filter,” Bertinelli says. “Which I’ve told you about: sometimes I use a filter, and sometimes I don't."

After noting that the uses a filter “most of the time,” Bertinelli goes on to point out that even so, someone accused her of wearing a wig.

"Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then, please?" said Bertinelli, as she bends forward and tugs at her hair, revealing her gray roots. "Because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks."

The former "One Day at a Time" star continued by thanking the “99.9 percent” of people who follow her, whom she said were “really kind, sweet people and don't give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on."

Bertinelli’s fans have since responded with lots of supportive comments.

"Don’t give that any energy friend," actress Tiffani Thiessen commented. "It ain't worth it. I literally erase and ignore that noise. Did that for my sanity a long time ago. lol! Happy New Year gorgeous."

Another person called out, "They need a filter that makes the negative comments disappear."

Bertinelli’s post revealing her roots follows a previous post that she tagged as her New Year’s resolution.

In a short video clip, she's seen looking ahead and smiling while the viral audio clip plays of Selena Gomez saying, "I'm never going to let anyone ever again make me feel that way."