Both Royal Caribbean and Carnival cruise lines have updated policies on the minimum age for unaccompanied passengers sailing from U.S. destinations.
As of this month, 21 is the minimum age to sail unaccompanied on ships originating in North America on Royal Caribbean ships.
The new age restrictions could potentially affect plans for younger travelers, especially since the previous Royal Caribbean age minimum was 18 for solo travelers.
For sailings originating in South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the minimum age to sail unaccompanied is 18 years old.
Passengers below the legal drinking age in the U.S. must be accompanied by a guardian or relative and will not be able to book their own cabin without a 25 or older chaperone.
"The age limit will be waived for children sailing with their parents or guardians in connecting staterooms; for underage married couples; and for active duty members of the United States or Canadian military," Royal Caribbean states on its website.
Carnival's policy similarly states that, any new bookings as of Feb.1 requires guests be 21 years on embarkation day to travel on their own.
"Guest ages will be verified at embarkation. Guests not conforming to this policy will result in denied boarding and no compensation will be provided at embarkation," the company stated on its website.
Any guests 20 years of age or younger must travel with a relative or guardian who is 25 years or older, but the guardian does not need to be a legal guardian, per Carnival.