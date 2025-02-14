Alaska Airlines now has shared benefits with Hawaiian, plus new Mileage Plan Unlocked to use points for experiences
Alaska Airlines has launched more ways than ever for loyalty members to use miles beyond booking airfare -- from passes to Coachella or exclusive suite access at live sporting events. Plus, members can also status match with Hawaiian Airlines to enjoy benefits across both carriers.
How the new Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Unlocked works
The Seattle-based airline launched its new Mileage Plan Unlocked in which members can now use miles to access a collection of curated experiences.
Options include using miles to take getaways to Alaska or Guatemala, dine at renowned Napa, California, restaurant Church Vineyards, and the opportunity to attend exclusive events with renowned Seattle chef Renee Erickson in partnership with ForeverOut.
Mileage Plan members can also participate in auctions for more premium events.
The opportunities will span food and wine, sporting events, music, entertainment, and travel, and begin as low as 10,000 miles.
New benefits across Hawaiian Airlines for Alaska Airlines loyalty program members
Thanks to the carriers' merger, HawaiianMiles members can link their two mileage accounts and have their status matched, to enjoy elite benefits when traveling on either airline.
Additional new Mileage Plan program enhancements include benefits like redeeming miles on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights, select benefits for Mileage Plan elites when flying on Hawaiian Airlines, earning miles across both programs.
Last fall, Alaska announced that members can now choose perks at certain milestone moments -- such as bonus miles, lounge access and more. One such perk available is a discount code for a Mileage Plan Unlocked experience -- where for example 75,000 miles off an Mileage Plan Unlocked experience when you hit the MVP Gold 100K milestone level.
HawaiianMiles members can also participate in Mileage Plan Unlocked experiences by transferring HawaiianMiles to Mileage Plan miles and then redeeming those points for a Mileage Plan Unlocked experience.