Anyone that's stood in line, patiently waiting for their zone to be called at an airport departure gate has likely seen a scenario when someone attempts to scoot ahead and board the plane before their group has been called.
Now, American Airlines has become the first airline to test a new technology that could help crack down on passengers who attempt to cut the line.
The technology would give gate agents an audible signal when someone tries to board early, prompting that passenger to step aside and wait for their correct group to be called.
"We are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process, designed to make sure customers receive priority boarding with ease and helps the boarding experience by providing greater visibility," a representative for the airline told ABC News.
The technology is currently being tested at three U.S. airports: Albuquerque International, Tucson International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The airline told ABC News that so far, it's pleased with the results of the testing and technology.