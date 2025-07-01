A seaside escape is always a popular summer activity, particularly for Fourth of July festivities, but with potentially harmful bacteria in various bodies of water, some beaches could be closed this holiday.
Beach advisories in 6 states, possible closures due to excessive bacteria
Public health officials in New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Illinois, Michigan and California have all issued advisories ahead of the Fourth of July, citing excessive bacteria levels that could cause unsafe swimming conditions.
Popular summer vacation travel destinations including San Diego, parts of Seattle, the western and easternmost counties of Long Island, and popular beaches around the Boston area all have active advisories online.
What is Vibrio and vibriosis
Vibrio are coastal water-dwelling bacteria found in higher numbers during the warmer months of May through October, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is one of several types of bacteria that can lead to beach advisories.
The CDC warns of nearly a dozen kinds of vibrio that can become potentially deadly if people get an infection called vibriosis, which occurs through swallowing the bacteria or getting it in a wound.
Vibriosis can cause an array of symptoms in humans ranging from diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills and life-threatening infections.
How to check for beach closures this summer
Check local county official government websites to see what warnings or updates are in effect for your area.