British Airways offers in-flight Christmas dinner, gift wrapping at lounges and more festive fare
Christmas cheer is quite literally in the air this holiday season thanks to British Airways adding a touch of holiday magic to airport terminals and flights.
Now through Dec. 27, travelers flying through British Airways hubs at Heathrow Airport and London Gatwick Airport who are spending time at the carrier's lounges this holiday season will get a chance to experience bespoke menus, pop-up Christmas stalls with British brands, and gift-wrapping stations.
Once onboard, there will be dedicated Christmas entertainment channels, a traditional British holiday meal offering, festive drinks and specialty treats.
Calum Laming, Chief Customer Officer for British Airways, said the airline's teams "have pulled out all the stops" to create this British Christmas experience.
"To our customers, wherever you are traveling and however you may celebrate, we hope that you enjoy our extra touches throughout your journey this festive season delivered by our incredible colleagues," Laming said in a statement. "We wish you all a very Merry Christmas!"
The airline said it expects to serve over 250,000 turkey dinners, including over 700,000 Brussels sprouts and 40,000 pigs in blankets during the holiday flight season.
Check out all the holiday-themed additions below.
British Airways Christmas lounge experiences
Passengers headed to the lounges at Heathrow and Gatwick will get a chance to try the new winter picnic menu, which includes mince pies, brie and cranberry sandwiches, and a specially crafted Christmas cocktail.
The airline's First lounge will also have Santa's helpers on hand to wrap any last-minute gifts for customers, with snowflake wrapping paper that incorporates the airline's speedmarque logo.
The lounges at both Heathrow and Gatwick have pop-up stalls with British brands including individually wrapped chocolates by Harry Specters and The Cocoabean Company in its Club lounges, plus hand-piped baked goods by Biscuiteers in the Concorde Room. Travelers 21 and older who are flying between Dec. 23-25 will also have a chance to taste a sample of Talisker's exclusive limited-edition 45-year-old Scotch whisky in the Concorde Room.
British Airways adds in-flight Christmas meals, entertainment and more
The festive feeling will continue for passengers once onboard, with specially designed headrest covers, a dedicated Christmas inflight entertainment channel, a traditional British turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and, of course, festive drinks. The menu will also offer a vegetarian option of the holiday dinner, which is available on long-haul flights for selected routes. Economy passengers will receive a complimentary Christmas hat with their meal served between Dec. 15 and 27.
Seasonal beverages include Twinings Christmas Tea and BrewDog Hoppy Christmas IPA.
For First and Club World customers -- long-haul business class -- there will be an afternoon tea with a chocolate éclair, traditional fruitcake, and a special winter warmer cocktail made with Johnnie Walker Blue in First and Johnnie Walker Black in Club World.
First-class passengers flying between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25 will be gifted a hand-painted bauble along with Temperley London amenity kits.
Club World customers can also enjoy a bespoke box of Cartwright & Butler fudge.
Younger travelers can enjoy festive chocolate treats, Peggy and Leon activity sheets, and have the opportunity to send any special mail "directly to the North Pole" by posting it through Santa's letterbox in the Heathrow Terminal 5 lounges.
On the airline's short-haul flights, customers can choose from a selection of festive offerings through the British Airways High Life Café. Options include the Tom Kerridge Ultimate Turkey Feast Sandwich, The Jolly Hog Pigs In Blankets Roll, treats from Pullin's Bakery, and a variety of drinks including Brewdog Elf lager and Bottlegreen Edwards Vodka Raspberry Spritz.
Short-haul business class customers will also be able to enjoy the menu on select routes from Dec. 24-27.