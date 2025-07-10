When it comes to domestic travel, many Americans have long lusted over the vibrant, Southern, seaside charm of Charleston, South Carolina, but this year, a Southwest hotspot known for its abundant art and food scene has tilted the scale as the top travel destination in the U.S.
Santa Fe, New Mexico, has officially been crowned the No. 1 U.S. travel destination by Travel + Leisure, dethroning Charleston after 12 consecutive years atop the list.
"Santa Fe taking the top spot this year reflects a growing interest in places that offer something distinctive -- deep cultural roots, natural beauty, and a strong sense of identity," Jess Feldman, special projects editor at Travel + Leisure, told "Good Morning America."
"At the same time, Charleston's 12-year run at No. 1 is something we've never seen before, and landing at No. 3 this year is still a huge testament to how much people love it," Feldman added.
Feldman explained that this list, which provides a snapshot of the state of travel, "captures not only where people are going, but what they're valuing most along the way."
"Readers raved about the inventive New Mexican cuisine and the destination's natural beauty -- sitting at 7,000 feet, Santa Fe is at the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range and enjoys over 300 days of sunshine per year," Travel + Leisure senior editor Elizabeth Cantrell wrote, revealing the outlet's annual World's Best Awards.
From markets to art galleries, visitors and World's Best voters boasted that "every trip [to Santa Fe] exceeds the last, with so many new things to discover," Travel + Leisure reported.
The full list had solid representation, with winners all across the country, including Boston at No. 14, San Antonio at No. 12, and Savannah at No. 4.
"The other three chosen U.S. cities in the top five have abundant charm, history, and a true sense of place. It's clear that travelers are prioritizing meaningful, culturally rich experiences when deciding where to go," Feldman said. "They want to feel connected to the places they visit."
Walkable downtown areas and impressive local cuisine also helped set certain cities above the rest.
Top 15 US travel destinations of 2025
From mountain towns to Pacific islands, this year's list had a robust array of beautiful destinations that may be worth adding to your travel vision board.
1. Santa Fe, New Mexico
2. New Orleans, Louisiana
3. Charleston, South Carolina
4. Savannah, Georgia
5. Alexandria, Virginia
6. Honolulu, Hawaii
7. Greenville, South Carolina
8. New York, New York
9. Asheville, North Carolina
10. Chicago, Illinois
11. Taos, New Mexico
12. San Antonio, Texas
13. Nashville, Tennessee
14. Boston, Massachusetts
15. Aspen, Colorado
Click here to see the full breakdown and more to love about the winning destinations.