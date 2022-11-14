If your Christmas wish list includes a nostalgic real estate investment, then the perfect property just hit the market: the house from "A Christmas Story."

The iconic Cleveland, Ohio, home where Ralphie Parker begrudgingly dawned a pale pink bunny onesie and shot his spectacles in the backyard with his brand new Red Ryder BB gun, is officially for sale.

The main property, located at 3159 W 11th St., is part of a package deal with the Bumpus House, a museum and a detached garage that's home to a 1939 Ford LaFrance firetruck -- just like the one in the movie, according to the listing.

A Christmas Story House & Museum The house from "A Christmas Story" is on the market in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 1.3 acre property boasts five buildings on seven parcels and includes two public and one private parking lots, plus two empty lots for possible further expansion.

Upon emailing the listing agent from the site, interested buyers will receive the following automated response:

"Thank you for your interest in the sale of A Christmas Story House & Museum. There is no list price for this opportunity. We are simply putting it our there and letting the market decide," the email reply stated. "We will try to answer your questions. However, depending on the volume of inquires we receive we may not be able address every question."

A Christmas Story House & Museum The house from "A Christmas Story" is on the market in Cleveland, Ohio.

The email then points people to the frequently asked questions page on the listing site and encourages anyone looking to "make an offer" to respond with the following information:

1. Yourself and your background.

2. Your finances: Income, net worth, source of funds for purchase.

3. A Theme: Why I want to buy A Christmas Story House & Museum.

Chad Whitmer, the agent representing the home for Hoff & Leigh, did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The famed house was built in 1895 and was purchased for $150,000 in December 2004 off eBay, according to the listing information, which at the time "required a massive renovation to restore it to its original movie splendor."

A Christmas Story House & Museum The house from "A Christmas Story" is on the market in Cleveland, Ohio.

Since the house opened its renovated doors on Nov. 25, 2006, for public tours, the property has welcomed over 1 million guests and counting. The house and the neighbor's house are also available for overnight rentals.