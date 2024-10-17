As airlines compete to keep passengers comfortable, Delta unveiled its newly redesigned interiors featuring fresh seat coverings, softer more modern color schemes, mood lighting and even memory-foam cushions.
This week, the Atlanta-based carrier released first look photos of the modern airplane refresh that will begin rolling out this fall and continue progressively across its full fleet over the next few years.
Passengers can expect a combination of new seating materials, enhanced lighting and an updated color palettes, plus new design elements with decorative motifs and signature branding.
"This refreshed cabin interior infuses utility with beauty to create an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated, and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations," Mauricio Parise, Delta's VP of customer experience design, said in a statement.
New Delta Air Lines plane cabins
Delta based its nose-to-tail transformation on "extensive feedback and research," which for the widebody jets will include memory-foam cushions.
The airline has reimagined its brand color palette to appear softer and more modern, swapping out the royal blue commonly seen on the plane seats today for a deeper midnight blue with red piping accents. The seat design also pulls in more natural materials with a wool blend for its updated fabrics.
Delta logos and seat tags will be used as subtle distinctions between cabins on all widebody aircrafts in Delta One and Delta Premium Select.
There will new be mood lighting suited to each phase of the flight to help customers feel "well-grounded and better adjusted to their time zone."
"We’ve focused on creating warm, calming and atmospheric lighting options that create an environment for customers to rest and relax, or stay productive as they wish," Parise said.
Warmer lights during boarding are meant to make the cabin "appear spacious and open," while mealtime will switch to "hues that feel like you’re at a candlelit dinner," he explained. For sleep, the cabin will bring in warm amber tones to evoke a natural sunset glow and once it’s time to wake up, will slowly brighten into a morning light.
Lavatories will have brighter walls and floors with an accent wall featuring the new celestial sky pattern, which is also seen on the bulkheads and entry points.
When passengers will take flight aboard newly refreshed Delta Air Lines cabins
The new uniform design will debut on a narrowbody Boeing 757 aircraft on domestic and short haul international routes this fall.
In early 2025, a widebody Airbus A350 will also debut the new designs aboard long haul international routes.
Additional aircrafts will be updated with the new cabin design "as Delta’s schedule and operation allows over the next few years."