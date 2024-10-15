One of Walt Disney World's beloved attractions in Magic Kingdom Park will temporarily close, starting in January 2025 for refurbishment.
"Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will temporarily close for refurbishment on January 6, 2025," Walt Disney World announced on the attraction's webpage. "The attraction will reopen with a little bit of new magic in 2026."
A spokesperson for Walt Disney World told "Good Morning America" the last day to ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be Jan. 5, 2025, before its temporary closure.
Most of the refurbishment work for the thrill ride will be behind-the-scenes updates that won't be noticeable to guests, the spokeperson added. Disney World rides regularly undergo refurbishment, which can last from a week to a year, depending on the updates needed.
Billed as "the wildest ride in the wilderness," Big Thunder Mountain Railroad takes riders on an exciting ride in a speeding train car into a "haunted" gold mine in Magic Kingdom's Frontierland.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is one of five thrill rides for kids and adults in Magic Kingdom and one of two featuring small drops. The park opened a new thrill ride, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, earlier this year in June inspired by Disney's 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog," which features a big drop.
Another beloved Magic Kingdom attraction, Jungle Cruise is slated to reopen Wednesday, after closing for refurbishment. The boat tour ride is located in the park's Adventureland section.
In addition to the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride in Disney World, the thrill ride is also a featured attraction at Disneyland Park's Frontierland in California.
Guests looking to find out which rides are or will be under refurbishment can check the My Disney Experience App, under the Park Hours section.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."