As communities continue to rebuild following the devastation from Hurricane Helene, one iconic property in Asheville, North Carolina, has announced its plans to reopen just in time for the holiday season.
Over the weekend, the historic Biltmore Estate announced its intention to reopen Saturday, Nov. 2, after it was closed temporarily in response to the impact of the storm.
The family-owned 8,000-acre property has a longstanding mission of preservation through self-sufficiency since first opening in 1895, which rings true with the resilience on display after Helene.
"We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support for our community and the determination of our first responders, utility workers, and community volunteers," Bill Cecil Jr., president and CEO of Biltmore, said in an emailed statement to ABC News. "As recovery unfolds, welcoming guests back to Biltmore not only means we can open, but also brings critical support to our region's economy to aid area employees, local businesses, and friends. Together, we can help restore the vibrancy of Asheville and its surrounding areas."
Crews have been working to repair damaged areas around Biltmore and are making preparations to welcome guests back in time for the holiday season, the estate said in its announcement.
"Upon the Nov. 2 opening, Biltmore will be fully decorated for the Christmas season and estate attractions and restaurants will be open. The estate's lodging properties will welcome overnight guests," the team said.
As wooded areas and some roads on the estate remain in the cleanup phases, trails and the Outdoor Adventure Center will remain closed until further notice.
"While this reopening marks a step forward, the effects of Tropical Storm Helene are still being felt across the broader Asheville community. Many businesses and roads in the Asheville area have reopened, while some areas are working to recover," the announcement stated. "Guests are encouraged to plan for the possibility of needing to take alternative routes when traveling to Biltmore."
Biltmore has more information on its support for the broader community during the continued recovery and how others can help on its website.
Helene has been described as the deadliest storm in North Carolina's history. As of time of publication, 26 people remain unaccounted for, weeks after the storm.
Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane, devastating a large swathe of the Southeast, all the way up to Virginia, and leaving at least 250 people dead. North Carolina was hit particularly hard, recording 95 of Helene's fatalities alone.