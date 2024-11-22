MuppetVision 3D closing for new Monsters, Inc. Land, but characters will relocate to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster
MuppetVision 3D is officially closing its doors at Disney's Hollywood Studios to make way for the forthcoming Monstropolous attraction. But the familiar characters won't be going too far, as the Muppets have a new home replacing Aerosmith as the star of the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at the nearby Sunset Boulevard section of the park.
Walt Disney World announced the news Friday that Monsters, Inc. Land, which was first announced earlier this year at D23, is taking over Muppets Courtyard to make way for Monstropolous, Disney's first suspended ride that recreates the iconic door vault scene.
Fans can expect to enter the interactive world of Monsters, Inc. on the south side of the park where there will be a whole new theater show as well as dining and shopping.
What's happening to MuppetVision 3D at Disney's Hollywood Studios
With the decision to do away with MuppetVision 3D to make room for the monsters, Disney Parks said it will reincorporate Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and their friends to take over the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
"We know so many of you share our love for The Muppets and know their energy will be a perfect fit for this coaster. Plus, as the first Disney ride ever to feature The Muppets," the announcement stated. The ride will feature new music themed to the attraction with plenty of merchandise available on Sunset Boulevard.
The announcement said "there's still enough time" to enjoy the current Aerosmith version of the super-stretch limo ride and MuppetVision 3D "before their final curtain calls," but did not state the final date for the attractions.
"As we move forward with these changes, we are having creative conversations and exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future," the Parks Blog said.
The film in the MuppetVision show, which was digitized more than a decade ago, bears historical significance because it was the last project Jim Henson worked on before he died in 1990.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."