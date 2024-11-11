Highly sought-out travel destinations like Venice, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Mount Fuji and now Pompeii have one key thing in common -- protections in place to combat overtourism.
The well-preserved ancient city of Pompeii in southern Italy will soon limit visits as park officials announced a decision Friday to cap the number of tourists at 20,000 per day to ensure the UNESCO World Heritage Site is protected.
Starting Nov. 15, when the new limit goes into effect, the park will also implement personalized tickets, according to officials.
Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the famed archaeological park, said the goal of a new daily cap is to help slow the continued surge in foot traffic, which could ultimately help with conservation efforts and make crowds more manageable.
"We are working on a series of projects to lift the human pressure on the site, which could pose risks both for visitors and the heritage [that is] so unique and fragile," Zuchtriegel said.
The move comes after record-high numbers of visitors to the archaeological remains of the world-famous ancient city, which was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE.
This summer, the park had 4 million visitors. Last month on a single day, there were more than 36,000 visitors when the park offered free admission.
This new policy comes on the heels of similar moves by other travel hotspots like Venice to limit the number of travelers or add a tourist tax to combat overtourism. Venice announced last month it will broaden its entry fee system in 2025.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.