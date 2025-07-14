What to know about secondhand travel booking: Expert tips to get discounts on dream destinations
If your wanderlust has had you wondering how to score travel to a dream destination for less, look no further than secondhand vacations.
Clint Henderson, managing editor at The Points Guy, told "Good Morning America" that the "fairly new trend" of buying trips from people who have had to cancel their non-refundable stays has cropped up with an increased interest from travelers hoping to save.
Websites such as SpareFare, Roomer, Plans Change and Transfer Travel offer discounted accommodations to would-be travelers who can purchase trips from someone that's no longer able to make it. The sites also offer discounts on hotel room rates, flights and packages that are particularly helpful for anyone looking to go overseas.
"They're sort of like eBay," Henderson said. "You can go and bid on 'used' vacations -- people who can't take their trips are selling on these marketplaces."
While there are variables to the markdowns, savings are still on the horizon with these sites.
For example, a luxury cruise from Virgin Voyages -- five-nights for two adults, complete with an extra-large sea terrace -- that was originally listed at $3,192 is now being offered for just $2,600 -- a nearly 20% discount.
One recent Roomer offer in the Netherlands had a five-night stay at Urban Residences Rotterdam, originally priced at $753, available for just $50.
As with all travel bookings, Henderson suggests reading the fine print carefully when searching for deals on reseller sites and considering airline vacation packages.
"One of my favorites is AA Vacations," he said, referring to American Airlines bundle offers. "A lot of times, I'll find deals up to 40% off. You pick the hotel, you pick the flight you want, you pick the dates."
While secondhand sites can provide travelers with another tool in the hunt for bargains, Henderson explained that there's a caveat when it comes to ticket changes.
"It is really, really, really hard, especially these days, in a post-9/11 world, to change the name on an airline ticket," he reminded. "You would have to find out if the airline will allow you to change the name. A lot of times, there's fees for ticket name changes, and there could even be a ticket repricing."