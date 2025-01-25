Spirit Airlines has revised its "contract of carriage" to include updated guidelines for passenger conduct and attire, including a detailed dress code prohibiting provocative or inappropriate clothing.
The changes, effective as of Jan. 22, 2025, provide specific scenarios in which passengers may be denied boarding or removed from a flight.
Outlined in Section 4.3 of the contract, the airline’s policy now explicitly states that passengers must not wear "see-through clothing; not adequately covered; exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts."
Additionally, attire or body art that is "lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature" may result in removal. Passengers are also prohibited from boarding if they are barefoot.
The new dress code is part of broader rules governing passenger behavior under the "Conduct/Condition" section.
According to the contract, a passenger may also be denied boarding or removed for reasons including:
- Disorderly, abusive, or violent behavior that creates an unreasonable risk of offense or annoyance to others.
- Intoxication or drug use.
- Failure to follow lawful instructions from flight crew members.
- Behaviors perceived as a security threat or risk of harm to others, the airline, or property.
- Contagious diseases transmissible during flight, such as chickenpox.
- Refusal or inability to fasten a seat belt during the flight.
- Offensive odors, unless caused by a disability.
Spirit Airlines has not publicly commented on the updated policy beyond what is outlined in the contract of carriage.