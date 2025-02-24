Tips to book spring break travel, deals and destinations from Caribbean beaches to Colorado ski slopes
The first day of spring is less than a month away and as travelers look to circle some time off on the calendar for a vacation during the change of seasons, there are some expert strategies for spring break trips this year that could help you save.
The average cost of a spring break trip is up 26% from last year, per Yahoo Finance, but there are still ways to get the best value on your vacation from how you get there to where you're headed.
What to know about spring break airfare prices
If you're looking to fly domestic during the March through April period, roundtrip airfare is up 4% at nearly $280 per ticket, according to the latest data from booking site Hopper.
Cheapest time to travel for spring break
The cheapest time to fly will be the first two weekends of March, Hopper found.
When is the most expensive spring travel?
With both Passover and Easter falling the week of April 14 -- when many will book trips to see family since schools will be closed for the holidays -- Hopper concluded that will be the most expensive time of the spring season to take a trip.
"Domestic airfare [is] already 33% higher for this week compared to the first two weekends of March," Hopper reported.
When to book spring break travel to save
Plan to book flights on Tuesday instead of pricey weekend trips like Saturday or Sunday, which according to Expedia can save about 15% on average.
Although prices can fluctuate and airlines may drop last-minute deals, in general, experts recommend purchasing airfare for domestic trips 1 to 3 months ahead of travel.
Scott Keyes of Going previously told "GMA" to follow the golden rule of air travel: back-timing when to book based on your departure date in order to align with an airline's "advanced purchase requirement" found in the fine print of the fare terms and conditions.
"Pull up a calendar and circle 21 days before your travel date," he said. "That needs to be your sort of drop-dead date to get your flights booked by."
Fellow industry expert and founder of The Points Guy Brian Kelly recommends "two to three months [out] minimum" for international flights because he said, "when you start booking last-minute international, that's when the prices sky rocket."
Spring break travel destinations that won't break the bank
For many, spring break is synonymous with the beach and luckily there are a few destinations with discounted prices.
According to the 2025 travel trends report from Kayak, flights to the Caribbean are the cheapest they've been in 3 years.
Airfare prices to the Caribbean are down 17% overall compared to 2024 with top savings on destinations like Dominca, Barbados, and Saint Lucia.
Puerto Rico is another warm weather destination for spring break that currently boasts low prices. With the travel and hospitality industry still recovering from Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic, prices are low, plus tourism is encouraged to help the island recover.
Opt for extended winter cool-cation this spring
For those looking to enjoy winter activities a little longer during spring break and beyond, the "cool-cation" trend could be a perfect alternative from a beach or island destination.
As indicated by the luxury travel network Virtuoso trends report, more travelers are opting for cold-weather destinations to both escape rising temperatures and avoid crowds.
Whether it's a cruise to pristine, icy landscapes like Alaska or visiting northern European countries like Norway, the surge in popularity showed a serious spike via Virtuoso as top destinations to watch this year.
Cruises are also a good way to contain costs, where instead of booking everything separately, you'll pay one price for the accommodations, entertainment, and meals.
Where to ski and snowboard this spring break
Look to book a ski trip out west this April for more nature and activity-driven tourism, plus there's plenty of après options for a post-slopes drinks and dining scene. With plenty of great mountain destinations to choose from ranging from Colorado to California, here are a few top spots to consider.
Colorado
Snowmass, a renowned winter playground just 9 miles from Aspen consistently ranks as one of the best winter ski areas in the world and has 95% slopeside lodging for a true mountain escape experience. Snowmass is also the site of the largest ice age fossil discovery in the world where visitors can attend an explorer tour led by the Aspen Science Center.
Arapahoe Basin -- known as The Legend for having one of the longest ski and ride seasons and distinguished terrain -- offers more than 1,400 acres with nine lifts for uncrowded runs, and a new European bistro at 12,500 feet with panoramic mountain views.
California
Mammoth Mountain has a summit scraping the sky at 11,053 feet with the highest lift-served skiable terrain in California and iconic Sierra vista views, plus its famed Unbound Terrain Parks and legendary snowpack that typically keeps the ski and snowboard season going as late as July.
There are an array of affordable and luxury hotel options with easy access and transportation to the mountain from The Village at Mammoth to Old Mammoth with hotspots like the chalet-inspired property at The Outbound, Mammoth has plenty of online offers to help travelers lock in a great getaway with deals like lodging and lift packages.
Utah
The flourishing hospitality scene with budget and five-star accommodations alike, is home to 15 famed ski resorts from Brighton to Solitude across the state so there's no shortage of on-mountain experiences and stays for travelers heading to Utah this spring.
Deer Valley, the esteemed skier-only destination just 45 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, has a new East Village addition with three more lifts, 20 new ski runs and 500 day-skier parking spots for a seamless extension of the resort with over 3,700 skiable acres. Plus, the newly opened Grand Hyatt Deer Valley in Park City offers visitors premier access to Deer Valley’s newest mountain terrain with elevated alpine dining and more.
Snowbasin, the 2002 Winter Olympic Games venue, is a must-visit for late winter and spring skiing. Whether you have an Ikon Pass or never thought to visit the Ogden Valley, this sister property to luxe Idahoan ski resort Sun Valley boasts long runs with panoramic views, fewer people and lots of powder that has both bunny hills and backcountry routes with five-star service for guests.
Plus, foodies can enjoy the heated gondola to Needles Lodge with breathtaking views of six peaks and gourmet bites or check out The Shooting Star Saloon down the road, Utah’s oldest continually operating saloon.
Utah is also home to the highest concentration of dark skies in the world and this April marks the state’s fourth annual official Utah Dark Sky Month for stargazers and astrophotographers to enjoy, including at four of Utah’s Mighty 5 national parks.