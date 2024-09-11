For many people, going through TSA screening at the airport is a panicked jumble of taking shoes off and getting laptops out. But a recent viral trend on Instagram and TikTok has travelers pausing for a moment to snap a photo of their artfully arranged TSA bins and share their airport tray aesthetics.
The gray Transportation Security Administration bins shared on social media display items like jackets, designer purses, colorful sneakers, perfume, headphones, sunglasses and watches. But it's not all clothing and accessories -- travelers might even show off their beach reads, journals or cameras.
Some worry this trend could slow down security lines as travelers stop to arrange and photograph their bins.
A TSA spokesperson told ABC News the agency recently became aware of the trend.
"As long as the staged glamour photos are not causing delays or issues with other passengers in the checkpoint, there are no issues," the spokesperson said.
They cautioned that people should make sure not to misplace any of their valuables while participating in the trend.
"Travelers should take care to secure their IDs, passports and any light items on top that could be swept out of the bins when they go into the machines," they said.
It's not just social media influencers partaking in the trend -- even Tulsa International Airport has jumped on board. The airport's official Instagram account recently shared a series of photos of carefully arranged TSA bins, asking viewers to guess where the travelers were headed based on the items in their trays.
"We think the TSA tray aesthetic trend is a fun and creative way to get people excited about traveling," said Kim Kuehler, communications manager at Tulsa International Airport. "Passengers can add their personal touch while sharing their travel experiences in a unique way. The tray is a blank canvas!"
Kuehler offered travelers some tips if they want to take their own photos.
"We kindly ask that travelers come prepared with an idea of how they'd like to stage their photos before arriving at the airport to keep things moving smoothly," said Kuehler. "It's also important to step aside and out of the way of other passengers when taking pictures."
Kuehler said travelers could also tag the airport they're flying out of, along with @TSA.