For decades, Southwest Airlines has helped plus-size passengers fly comfortably by offering extra space for free. But after a now-viral video showed the policy in action, some travelers sounded off on social media, criticizing the carrier.

The Dallas-based airline has a "Customer of Size" policy that allows for overweight passengers whose body does not fit in one seat -- a boundary that is delineated by the armrest -- to get "the needed number of seats" for free.

"We've had a long-standing policy for more than 30 years designed to meet the seating needs of Customers who require more than one seat and protect the comfort and safety of everyone onboard," Southwest Airlines states on its website.

In an emailed statement to ABC News, Tiffany Valdez, a public relations representative for Southwest Airlines, pointed to that existing policy, writing, "This has always been our policy and nothing has recently changed."

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Laguardia Airport on Nov. 10, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, FILE

Southwest Airlines customer of size policy explained

The low-cost carrier, known for its open seating planes, gives plus-size customers two ways to utilize the benefit at no-cost.

The first is by proactively purchasing "the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional seat(s) is available," which the airline says "serves as a notification of a special seating need and allows us to adequately plan for the number of occupied seats onboard." After travel is complete, those flyers can contact Southwest "for a refund of the cost of additional seating."

Second, travelers who "prefer not to purchase an additional seat in advance" can buy a single seat and discuss their seating needs with a gate agent ahead of departure. "If it's determined that a second (or third) seat is needed, you'll be accommodated with a complimentary additional seat."

Viral TikTok applauds Southwest policy for plus-size passengers

In a video that recently went viral on TikTok, plus-size style content creator and self-identified "Fat Solo Traveller" Kimberly Garris detailed how she used the policy.

First, Garris is seen speaking to a Southwest agent at the departure gate asking to use the "customer of size" policy.

"You will get to pre-board and get a free extra seat at no cost. Even on fully booked flights," Garris wrote in onscreen text overlaid in the video. "Southwest is the only airline with this policy for customers of size. It should be the industry norm."

Garris wrote in the caption of her video that she also requests a seatbelt extender upon entering the aircraft before sitting in a window seat and placing the second ticket on the seat next to hers.

"If anyone tries to sit it in I kindly let them know I have two seats booked," she wrote. "To be honest, I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane."

Garris shared additional details, as outlined on the Southwest website, that further explained stipulations such as this: "You HAVE to use it at the departing gate when you start your journey. If you don't use it going out you cant use it flying back."

Backlash over Southwest Airlines' customer of size policy

While many, including Garris, applauded Southwest for having a "fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity," others have complained, claiming the policy glamorizes obesity.

Other critics sounded off on social media upon the influx of Southwest headlines, as the airline does not appear to have a formal policy to allow additional space accommodations for taller customers, or those who need extra space for medical equipment, at no-cost.

Wide angle, interior of cabin of Southwest Airlines jet aircraft during boarding procedures, Oakland, Jan. 5, 2020. Smith Collection/Getty Images, FILE

"I'm 6'7". Genuinely curious if this would apply to me," one person posted on X, formerly Twitter, "As in, would the gate agent provide me a complimentary upgrade to a seat with more leg room?"

When asked for additional comment on the recent social media backlash, a Southwest Airlines rep wrote in a follow-up emailed statement: "This policy serves the Customers who need extra space very well, and it's important to point out that this policy is applicable to a very small percentage of our overall Customer base. We have not seen any evidence that the policy inconveniences other Customers."

As for Garris, the content creator addressed the backlash in a separate TikTok video this week, saying, "So many people are upset. It's their policy. It's their airline. They can choose what they want to do."