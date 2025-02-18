Yosemite National Park has announced it will delay the sale of summer reservations for its popular campsites.
In a post on its social media pages Friday, the park said the delay impacts five campgrounds: Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines, Wawona, and Hodgdon Meadow.
The delay will impact reservations from June 15 to July 14.
"We understand the impact this has on visitors who are planning camping trips to the park. We are grateful for your patience. Our goal is to release these campground nights as soon as possible and we will provide at least a seven-day advance notice before reservations go on sale," the park stated.
Visitors trying to plan camping trips can check the park's website and social media feeds for updates, the post stated.
The National Park Service did not give an official reason for the decision, but the announcement comes on the heels of the Trump administration implementing federal hiring freezes and terminating thousands of U.S. Forest Service workers.