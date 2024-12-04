As the New Year approaches, now is the time to get a jumpstart on resolutions to get active.
Research has shown that just 20 to 25 minutes per day of movement -- activities like walking briskly, jogging and cycling -- can help a person live longer.
Especially during the busy holiday season, committing to staying active can not only help improve health, but also prepare you for the start of the New Year, according to Cedric Bryant, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of ACE, the American Council on Exercise.
"The holidays are such a busy time that the sooner you can get started, I think the more successful you will be," Bryant told "Good Morning America." "So that when it comes time for that actual kind of New Year's resolution rush, you'll already kind of be well on your way."
With that in mind, "GMA" is teaming up this year with Robin Arzón, vice president and head instructor for Peloton, who for the past decade has helped her followers get active in December with her "3for31 Challenge."
"My '3for31 Challenge' is a community-driven initiative designed to help people build consistent movement habits," said Arzón, also a "GMA" contributor. "It’s all about prioritizing well-being during a busy and often stressful time."
1. What is the '3for31 Challenge'?
Arzón's challenge encourages participants to commit to 30 minutes or three miles of movement every day for the 31 days of December.
2. What type of movement counts for the challenge?
Movement can be anything that gets you active: A run, yoga, strength training, a hike, a bicycle ride, tennis, pickleball, a walk with your dog.
3. Are there any tips to help complete the challenge?
Arzón suggests doing the challenge with a friend to help keep each other accountable.
If you let friends and family know that you're doing the challenge, that's another way to help keep yourself accountable to complete all 31 days of movement, according to Arzón.
She also recommends blocking out time in your schedule for movement daily to make it a priority, and tracking your progress so you can celebrate small wins.
Finally, Arzón recommends varying the type of movement you do to keep the challenge fun and injury-free.
Joining the challenge? Share your successes on social media and make sure to tag GMA!