"Let's talk about my hair, because lately, it's become a discussion point," Shearer began. "I've been in 4 airports this week, and 2 TSA agents almost didn't let me through because my hair didn't match my photo ID. I was interviewed by several media outlets who all asked if I planned on keeping my hair this way. I ran into people who I've known for over 15 years - and when I said hello - they had to ask who I was because they didn't recognize me."