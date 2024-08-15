Cortisol, known as the body's "stress hormone," is having a moment in the spotlight thanks to social media users who have dubbed facial swelling as so-called "cortisol face."
The symptoms of facial swelling and puffiness have been given the name "cortisol face" on social media because stress can stimulate the release of cortisol, a naturally-occurring hormone made by the adrenal glands.
Cortisol affects nearly every organ and tissue in the body and helps the body reduce inflammation, regulate blood sugar and metabolism and control blood pressure, according to the National Library of Medicine.
The hormone also helps the body respond to stress, according to ABC News medical contributor Dr. Darien Sutton, a board-certified emergency medicine physician.
"In times of stress, our bodies increase cortisol production as a part of our fight, flight and freeze response to help protect us in danger," Sutton said.
Both high and low levels of cortisol in the body can be a sign that something is wrong, according to the National Library Medicine.
High levels of cortisol over a sustained period of time may lead to a disorder known as Cushing's syndrome, while low levels of cortisol may be a sign of Addison disease.
When cortisol levels are extremely high -- whether due to medication, a medical condition or stress -- fat can deposit in the face, creating a rounded shape, according to Sutton.
Sutton said that high cortisol levels can also lead to salt and water retention, which can also make a person's face appear puffy.
Sutton noted, however, that facial changes like swelling and puffiness due to cortisol can be subtle. He also pointed out that cortisol is not the only factor that would change the appearance of the face.
"The puffiness of our face can also be due to a variety of different things, for example, diet, medications, thyroid function, how our kidneys are doing, and also how much sleep we're getting," Sutton said.
Sutton said there is no "quick fix" for cortisol levels, meaning people should be wary of products that promise to do so.
Natural remedies for balancing cortisol levels include things like good sleep and stress management, according to Sutton.
"The best ways to keep your cortisol stable is to go back to the basic ways of living healthy," he said. "Getting good quality sleep, making sure that you're having a well-balanced diet, limiting added sugar, also getting daily movement and even practicing mindfulness or meditation to help control your stress."