Amy Schumer has revealed she was diagnosed with a hormonal disorder called Cushing's syndrome.

The "Life & Beth" star has been on a media tour promoting the new season of her Hulu series, and following her TV show rounds, including a "Good Morning America" appearance two weeks ago, the actress and comedian said she had received a significant number of comments about her face and appearance, which helped her realize in part that something wasn't right.

Amy Schumer is seen on Feb. 14, 2024 on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images, FILE

Schumer told Jessica Yellin's "News Not Noise" newsletter that she has "exogenous Cushing syndrome, brought on by getting steroid injections in high doses."

Here's what to know about Cushing's syndrome.

What is Cushing's syndrome?

Cushing's syndrome is a disorder where the body produces too much of the cortisol hormone, which aside from being known as the "stress hormone" is involved in multiple systems of the body, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

The hormonal disorder can be exogenous or endogenous, meaning it can be caused by something outside the body or inside the body. Endogenous Cushing's syndrome is more rare and has an internal cause, such as a tumor that is overproducing cortisol.

Exogenous Cushing's syndrome, the type that Schumer said she has, can be caused by an external factor, such as a steroid medication that is prescribed for a condition such as asthma or psoriasis.

Cushing's syndrome can affect both children and adults. The hormonal disorders tends to affect women more than men and is commonly misdiagnosed as another condition such as metabolic syndrome or polycystic ovary syndrome. People with Type 2 diabetes or high blood glucose levels and high blood pressure, or those who take glucocorticoids, a type of steroid medication, can also develop Cushing's syndrome.

What are the symptoms of Cushing's syndrome?

There are multiple symptoms of Cushing's syndrome and they may vary from person to person.

They can include:

Unexplained weight gain

Facial changes like a round or puffy face

Increased fat around the base of the neck

A hump on the back between the shoulders

Skin changes such as easy bruising or new or unexplained wide, purple stretch marks, especially around the abdomen

How is Cushing's syndrome treated?

Treatment depends on whether the condition is exogenous or endogenous. Anyone with the hormonal disorder should seek treatment as it can lead to other health problems, or can be life-threatening or even fatal if left untreated.

Some cases of Cushing's syndrome may require surgery, radiation, chemotherapy or cortisol-reducing medicines.