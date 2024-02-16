Actress and comic Amy Schumer is hitting back at comments about her looks, encouraging people instead to focus on her work and to educate themselves on a widespread women's health condition.

Schumer, 42, took to Instagram Thursday to promote the premiere of the second season of her Hulu show, "Life & Beth," which she writes, directs, executive-produces and in which she stars.

“[T]hank you so much for everyone's input about my face!" Schumer began her post, tongue planted in cheek. "I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right [my face] is puffier than normal right now."

Schumer then went onto explain that she’s currently going through "some medical and hormonal things" due to endometriosis, a disease in which the tissue forming the inner lining of the uterus is found outside of the uterus, such as within the fallopian tubes, ovaries, bladder and intestines.

Amy Schumer speaks to Good Morning America, Feb. 14, 2024. ABC/Paula Lobo

The tissue growth caused by endometriosis can cause inflammation, which in turn can lead to symptoms like pelvic pain, menstrual changes, and trouble getting pregnant.

The disease, which Schumer has been public about battling, forced her to undergo surgery in 2021 to remove her uterus and appendix.

On Instagram, Schumer described endometriosis as a disease that "all women should read about."

Endometriosis affects one in ten women of reproductive age in the United States, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). However, many women go undiagnosed for years because of the broad range of symptoms, and limited awareness of the disease, experts say.

Endometriosis often begins as small, scattered lesions on the inner lining of the abdominal cavity, known as "peritoneal endometriosis," Dr. Tamer Seckin, an endometriosis surgeon in New York and co-founder, with TV personality Padma Lakshmi, of the non-profit Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound), previously told ABC News. These lesions can be very small, in increments of millimeters, and not show up on imaging tests, such as ultrasounds.

Many women wait as long as 10 years for a diagnosis, according to EndoFound. While the disease is most commonly diagnosed in women in their 30s and 40s, according to ACOG, it can affect adolescents as well.

While educating people about endometriosis, Schumer wrote in her Instagram post that she also hopes people, women especially, embrace and find comfort in the changes in their bodies.

"I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," Schumer wrote. "But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in."

She continued, "Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."

