"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley has opened up for the first time about a health issue she is facing.
For the past year, Ridley, 32, says she has battled Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder that is more common in women, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
The diagnosis came in September 2023 after Ridley experienced symptoms including fatigue, hot flashes, racing heart rate, weight loss and hand tremors, the actress told Women's Health in a new interview published Tuesday.
"It was funny, I was like, 'Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,' but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can't chill out," Ridley said, later adding of her symptoms, "I didn't realize how bad I felt before. Then I looked back and thought, How did I do that?"
In sharing her diagnosis, Ridley is putting a spotlight on a condition that affects 1 in 100 Americans and mostly women and people over the age of 20, according to the NIDDK.
In addition to Ridley, other celebrities who have spoken out about living with Graves' disease include Missy Elliott and Wendy Williams.
Here are five things to know about the condition, including symptoms to watch for and treatment options.
1. Graves' disease impacts the thyroid
Graves' disease causes the immune system to overactivate the thyroid gland, making more thyroid hormones than are needed, according to the NIDDK.
Thyroid hormones control how the body uses energy, so with more hormones than needed, the body's metabolism revs up.
There is no known cause of Graves' disease but experts believe it is caused by a combination of genetics and a "trigger" like a virus, according to the NIDDK.
The condition is typically diagnosed by one or more of different types of thyroid tests.
2. Symptoms of Graves' disease can come and go over time
The symptoms of Graves' disease include everything from weight loss and fatigue to muscle weakness, frequent bowel movements, an enlarged thyroid gland, irritability, weight loss, rapid heartbeat and difficulty sleeping, according to the NIDDK.
Symptoms of Graves' disease can come and go over time.
3. It is more common for women to have Graves' disease than men
Like other autoimmune conditions, Graves' disease is up to six times more common in women than men, and women are most affected by the disease between the ages of 20 and 60, according to the U.S. Office on Women's Health.
Left untreated, Graves' disease can cause irregular menstrual cycles, difficulties getting pregnant and problems both during and after pregnancy, according to the Office on Women's Health.
4. Graves' disease can impact the eyes and skin
An eye disease called Graves' ophthalmopathy is a common complication of Graves' disease, according to the NIDDK.
Symptoms of the condition include bulging eyes, light sensitivity, blurred vision and puffy or irritated eyes.
People with Graves' disease may less commonly also experience a skin condition known as Graves' dermopathy.
With Graves' dermopathy, a person's skin, most commonly on the shins or feet, develops a rough texture and becomes reddish, according to the NIDDK.
5. Treatment for Graves' disease is available
The way to treat Graves' disease is by blocking or lowering the amount of thyroid hormone in the body, according to the Office on Women's Health.
The three main treatment methods for Graves' disease include antithyroid medication, surgery to remove most or all of the thyroid and radioactive iodine, a treatment that damages the thyroid gland through radiation.
Medications that help manage the symptoms of hyperthyroidism, like medications to control heart rate, are also often used. When the thyroid gland is removed or damaged intentionally to treat Graves' disease, people will usually need to take daily thyroid medication to ensure they have a normal amount of thyroid hormone in their body.